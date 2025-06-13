Christopher Bonsu Baah reflects on early trials with Kobbie Mainoo, Barcelona youngsters and European clubs

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up about his formative years, revealing how he trained and played alongside some of Europe’s brightest young stars while on trial at top clubs.

The 19-year-old Genk winger recalled sharing the pitch with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo at the U16 level and later training with Marc Casado and FermÃ­n LÃ³pez, both of whom have since broken into Barcelona’s senior team.

“I first trialled at Sheffield United, then Man United’s U16s. I played with Kobbie Mainoo and the likes,” Baah told Joy Sports. “I also had trials with First Vienna, Dortmund and Midtjylland. I trained with the Barcelona U19 team and played with the likes of Casado, FermÃ­n LÃ³pez, and Ilias Akhomach.”

Baah admitted the journey came with disappointment as he failed to land contracts despite his potential. He stressed the importance of patience and faith during those tough moments.

“You are training with them and not getting the contract â€” it’s quite difficult. If you’re not careful, you’ll get frustrated because you want it early. But at the right time, when you're patient, it's good. You don't know what God is preparing for you,” he said.

His breakthrough came in March 2023, when he moved from Ghanaian third-tier side Shooting Stars to Norwegian top-flight club Sarpsborg. After just 12 appearances, Belgian side Genk secured his signature amid interest from several European clubs.

Baah has since earned a place in Ghana’s national team, making his senior debut in recent friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.