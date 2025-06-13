Christopher Bonsu Baah reveals he nearly quit football for dancing as a child

New Black Stars winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up about a lesser-known chapter of his childhood, revealing he nearly abandoned football to become a dancer before being steered back by his mother and youth coach, Sule.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the Genk player recalled how, around the age of seven, his interest in football faded as he grew more passionate about dancing, often sneaking out to pursue it.

“I was a dancer. I said I would not play football again. So I was just going out, sneaking out and dancing,” Baah shared. “But my mother also wanted me to play football.”

Determined not to let his talent go to waste, his mother and coach took matters into their own hands.

“The two of them teamed up and they were straight on me. They didn’t just give me the chance to go out. Even when I sneak out around 12 midnight, my coach would come out looking for me, and my mom too would be chasing me. So I think the two of them really helped me.”

That turning point laid the foundation for Baah’s rapid rise. In March 2023, he moved from Ghanaian third-tier side Shooting Stars to Norwegian top-flight club Sarpsborg, before earning a high-profile transfer to Genk.