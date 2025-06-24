Christopher Bonsu Baah set for medical this week ahead of Al Qadsiah move

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah is set to depart Ghana on Tuesday to finalise a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah, according to Joy Sports.

The 20-year-old winger will head to Belgium before proceeding to Madrid for a scheduled medical on Friday, June 27.

Belgian side Genk have accepted a bid believed to be in the region of â‚¬16.2 million, paving the way for the Ghanaian international to sign a four-year contract with Al Qadsiah, which includes an option for a fifth year.

The move is part of Al Qadsiah's aggressive recruitment ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

After completing his medical and signing the contract, Bonsu Baah will link up with his new teammates in the Netherlands for pre-season before joining the main squad in Saudi Arabia.

Since making the switch to Genk from Norwegian club Sarpsborg in 2023, Bonsu Baah has featured in 90 matches across all competitions, registering five goals and seven assists.

His performances earned him a maiden call-up to Ghana’s senior national team, where he impressed in the recent Unity Cup matches against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.