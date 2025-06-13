Christopher Bonsu Baah targets Champions League qualification with Genk next season

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has set his sights on helping Genk secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after a strong personal campaign in the Belgian Pro League.

The 20-year-old emerged as one of Genk’s standout performers during the just-ended season, finishing second among his teammates in key metrics such as chance creation, completed dribbles per 90 minutes, and expected assists.

Baah featured in 38 league matches across both the regular season and the championship round, contributing three goals and five assists as Genk narrowly missed out on the title but secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Baah expressed his desire to keep pushing forward with the team:

“I want to give my all for the team and help the team to achieve its goals and qualify for the Champions League,” he said. “There’s no need to rush the process or be in a hurry. You just have to take your time.”

Since he arrived in Belgium, Baah has shown steady improvement. After registering a goal and two assists in his debut season, he built on that with increased attacking output in his second year, further cementing his place as one of Ghana’s most promising young talents.