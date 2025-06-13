GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Christopher Bonsu Baah urges focus amid rising praise after Black Stars debut

Published on: 13 June 2025
Black Stars forward Christopher Bonsu Baah has urged caution and discipline amid growing praise from Ghanaians following his impressive debut performances for the national team.

The 20-year-old made his first senior appearance for Ghana during the Unity Cup in May, coming off the bench against Nigeria before starring in a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the second fixture.

While his displays have won over many fans, the Genk winger remains grounded and focused on consistency rather than celebration.

“As a young footballer, when you hear your name going all over the place, you just have to keep your head down and trust the process,” Baah told JoySports.

“You don’t have to think, â€˜I’ve made it now’, you’ve not. You just have to be patient and keep on doing what you were doing. Be serious about your training, do extra, and just be hungry for more all the time.”

Baah is aiming to build on this momentum as Ghana prepares for its next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

 

