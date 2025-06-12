Christopher Bonsu Baah vows to remain grounded despite praise for Unity Cup heroics

Christopher Bonsu Baah says he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground after receiving widespread acclaim for his recent performances in Ghana’s colours at the Unity Cup in London.

The 20-year-old Genk forward earned plaudits for his electrifying display on debut against Nigeria and his lively contribution in Ghana’s second fixture against Trinidad and Tobago.

His emergence has heightened expectations, with many tipping him to play a defining role in Ghana’s bid to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the Black Stars currently topping their qualification group on 15 points and four matches to go, Bonsu Baah is optimistic about Ghana’s chances but insists he is staying focused on the process rather than the spotlight.

"Not only us but every country, when you hear or when you see like you are in the World Cup, it is something big for everyone, so I think it will mean a lot for us," he told Joy Sports.

"We are 100% confident that we are going to qualify," he added. “Now I go to my club and I focus on my club and I give all to my club, and we will see what will come next.”