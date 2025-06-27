Christopher Bonsu Baah welcomes Al Qadsiah move as Saudi deal nears completion

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has confirmed his readiness to embrace a move to the Saudi Pro League, with a deal between Belgian side Genk and Al Qadsiah reportedly close to completion.

The 20-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Saudi club, with an option for a one-year extension. Bonsu Baah is due for a medical in the coming days before the transfer is finalised.

Speaking to Joy Sports ahead of his return to Belgium, the Black Stars forward admitted ongoing discussions: "I have heard lots of talks going on between my current club and Al Qadsiah. The Saudi club showed me the project they have for me, and I am happy with it," he said.

"But for now, I am going back, and I will meet with my team to see what happens next. There are still ongoing talks."

Bonsu Baah made his senior debut for Ghana during last month’s Unity Cup matches in London, featuring against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago. Despite interest from English Championship side Sunderland, the youngster and his camp believe a stint in Saudi Arabia offers a valuable opportunity with a long-term view of returning to European football.