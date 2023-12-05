Christopher Ennin cites ‘tactical indiscipline’ for Berekum Chelsea defeat to Kotoko

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Chrsitopher Ennin has attributed their defeat to Kotoko on Monday night to tactical indiscipline.

The Bibires were beaten 1-0 by the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium courtesy of Steven Mukwala’s 41st minute strike.

Despite their impressive display, Ennin was not pleased with how his side gave away possession in the game particularly in the run-up to Mukwala’s goal.

He told StarTimes at full time: “I really don’t know what is happening because tactically indiscipline was part of it and then I think we lost the game to them (Kotoko).

Berekum Chelsea will host Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante