Christopher Nettey confident in Great Olympics' survival after stadium switch

Great Olympics defender, Christopher Nettey believes the club's decision to switch their home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Sogakope Park will yield better results.

Great Olympics were granted permission to hold their home games at the Sogakope Park by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday following their request due to outrageous costs as explained by the club.

The new development means the two-time champions will honour their remaining five home matches in the Volta Region while they continue to fight for survival.

Nettey who joined the club in January from Asante Kotoko is optimistic Oly Dade will escape relegation having secured a new venue until the end of the season.

“We are moving to the WAFA Park and I believe it is in the best interest of the club,” he said in an interview.

“There are few matches to the end of the season but I am convinced that Great Olympics will survive relegation,” he added.

Great Olympics are now 17th on the Ghana Premier League log with 31 points after 26 points. They will lock horns with another struggling side, Tamale City in their first game at their new venue on Sunday, April 23.