Christopher Nettey: Local players are really suffering

Nations FC defender, Christopher Nettey, has indicated that the sufferings of players in the local leagues in Ghana are not made up.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the former Asante Kotoko full-back noted that times are tough for local players.

He shared that amid the struggles of players, they must stay strong and hope to secure deals abroad.

“We (players) are really suffering, but that is the situation we have found ourselves in, therefore, it is up to us to do our best and secure a foreign deal and move on. This is not a secret, when I was at Kotoko, I recall meeting (players) who said, 'We are here but there is nothing happening on, so if you can sought us out.'

“Even before games, they (players) will text you, "Man, when you're coming, prepare yourself and come give me something'' This person is a Premier League player. I do not blame local players for traveling to those areas. Truly, we are suffering,” Christopher Nettey said.

This comes after Heart of Lions striker Abednego Tetteh also told Lawson FM about the struggles local players are going through.

There are now growing calls for government intervention to improve the local leagues and make the lives of players better.