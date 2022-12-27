Christopher Nettey pens emotional farewell message to Asante Kotoko fans 

Former Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey has penned an emotional farewell message to the fans after leaving the club.

The right-back has left the Porcupine Warriors following the expiration of his contract on December 26, 2022 as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com

Nettey had his contract run out on Monday, December 26, 2022, and his demands for a contract renewal weren't met by the club.

"I thank you @AsanteKotoko_SC family so much for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I will forever be grateful and cherish every moment I worked here. I wish you success and the best of luck in your future endeavors", Nettey shared in a post.

The former Black Stars defender signed for the Porcupine Warriors in December 2019 from lower-tier side Attram de Visser Academy.

He became one of the important players at the club with his consistent performances which later earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team.

The fullback made his Ghana debut on November 12, 2020 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nettey made 62 appearances in all competitions for Kotoko across the three years he spent at the club, scoring once in the process.

Nettey played 18 matches last season to help the Porcupines win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in eight years.