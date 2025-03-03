Christopher Nettey reveals how players deliberately avoid games at ‘unsafe’ venues

Nations FC defender Christopher Nettey has made a shocking revelation that some Ghana Premier League players deliberately fake injuries or get yellow cards to avoid playing at certain venues due to safety concerns and intimidation.

In an interview with 3Sports, Nettey shared a personal experience where a policeman expressed reluctance to work at a particular venue, leaving him vulnerable to attack.

"A policeman once told me he wasn’t ready to work on a particular day, meaning if I got attacked, I could be beaten to death.

“I know some players who fake injuries to avoid certain venues, while others intentionally pick up cards to escape those fixtures due to intimidation," Nettey revealed.

He emphasized the need for a mindset shift among players and supporters to curb hooliganism in Ghanaian football, citing incidents in Elmina as examples.

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 7, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) introducing new safety measures to enhance security at all league venues.