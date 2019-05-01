C.K Akonnor advises NC to reach out to "football people" in decision making

Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has advised the GFA Normalisation Committee to involve "football people" in their decision making to help in effective delivery of their job.

The NC has come under massive criticism following the recent violent attacks at match centers and their response to the unfortunate incidents.

The NC banned Aduana and Berekum Chelsea temporary for their conducts in the game against Medeama and Kotoko respectively, but the decision has not gone down well with football people, who insists the punishment were contrary to the statutes.

However, C.K Akonnor has advised the NC talk to the people who understand the game to ensure the smoothness delivery of their work.

"There are people who have governed this game before, there are people who have played this game and if they seek their advice, they will be able to help," he told Oyerepa FM.

"They(NC) need to talk to people who understand the game and have been involved in the day to day running of the game. They will be able to advice and help them, its important they talk to people who understand the game", he added.