CK Akonnor advocates for local talent development amidst calls for inclusion of German-born son in Ghana's youth teams

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has expressed reservations about the feasibility of bringing young talents from abroad, specifically his German-born son Charles Herrmann, to represent Ghana's youth teams.

Akonnor highlighted the potential financial challenges associated with flying foreign players to Africa for juvenile competitions.

The concern arose following calls for the inclusion of Charles Herrmann in Ghana's youth teams, spurred by his impressive performance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. Despite contributing significantly to Germany's success in the tournament, including a goal and three assists, the coach underscored the importance of considering local talent.

Akonnor, who previously coached Asante Kotoko, acknowledged that while he had not discussed the possibility of his son playing for Ghana in the future, he questioned the practicality of bringing young players from abroad for junior competitions. He argued that Ghana should focus on tapping into the abundant talent within the country rather than incurring expenses to bring foreign-born players to Africa.

“At their age, we are not good with these under-17 things, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17? Another thing too is that maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them,” he said.

The former Wolfsburg player, however, stated that he wants Charles Herrmann to make his own decision regarding international representation. Akonnor emphasized that, at the senior level, he would fully support his 17-year-old son if he chose to represent Ghana.

Akonnor drew parallels with players like Kevin-Prince Boateng, highlighting that some notable players did not participate at the junior level for Ghana but still went on to have successful careers with the Black Stars.