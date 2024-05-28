CK Akonnor applauds CAF President's visionary initiative to elevate African football

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has lauded a groundbreaking initiative by Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, designed to elevate African football to unprecedented levels.

Akonnor is currently in Tanzania at CAF's invitation, joining other football icons such as Emmanuel Adebayor and Daniel Amokachie in playing a pivotal role in nurturing young football talents as part of a comprehensive program aimed at developing the next generation of football stars.

CAF's initiative encompasses mentoring young referees, training young medical doctors in sports medicine, and engaging various stakeholders in the sports industry.

Akonnor praised this holistic approach, emphasising its potential to build a robust foundation for the future of African football. During his visit to Zanzibar, Tanzania, Akonnor was particularly impressed by the performance of a 14-year-old referee from Libya, highlighting it as a standout moment of the trip.

He also expressed confidence in the young players he mentored, stating that with the right guidance and support, they could soon make a significant impact on the global stage. Speaking to Graphic Sports, Akonnor described the initiative as a visionary move that could eventually lead Africa to World Cup glory.

"The CAF president's idea of nurturing young talent, if fully implemented, can elevate African football to the level seen in developed countries. I am delighted with what I have witnessed here in Tanzania, especially the talent and potential of the young players and referees," Akonnor said.

He stressed the importance of adhering to Motsepe’s initiatives, believing they are crucial for the advancement of football across the continent.