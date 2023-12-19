CK Akonnor asserts players should take responsibility amid Ghana's recent challenges

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has highlighted players' responsibility in taking accountability for disappointing results.

Akonnor challenges the players to exhibit discipline and adhere to the instructions provided by the technical team.

This follows the poor performances exhibited by the Black Stars in recent times which has put the technical team under scrutiny.

The Ghana national team's performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has faced scrutiny, with a 1-0 win against Madagascar followed by a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Group I. Akonnor, addressing the issue, stressed the importance of players' discipline and adherence to the instructions given by the technical team.

"The players also need to be disciplined by listening to the technical men who are in charge," said the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head coach. "Most of the time, the blame is put on coaches because they are responsible for that which I agree, but sometimes players too are reluctant to do what they are asked to do, so it gets difficult for the coach."

As the Black Stars prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, head coach Chris Hughton and his team aim to secure victory and end Ghana's 41-year trophy drought.