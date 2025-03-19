CK Akonnor challenges home-based players to prove their worth in Black Stars

With Ghana preparing for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, the inclusion of home-based players in the Black Stars squad has been a major talking point.

Nations FC’s Razak Simpson, Medeama’s Kamaradini Mamudu, and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare have all been given a chance to stake their claim in Otto Addo’s team.

While their selection has been welcomed, former Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor believes they must earn their place in the starting lineup through hard work in training.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Akonnor emphasized that a call-up alone does not guarantee playing time.

"They have been invited, and at training if they show a good sign that they want to play, they have to convince the technical team that they are not just bench players but are here to start," Akonnor stated.

"If they give the coach that signal, he wouldn’t hesitate to use them because his goal is to play and win matches with the best players available."

The three local players have participated in the team’s training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium, hoping to make an impression ahead of Friday’s game.

Akonnor also cautioned the team not to underestimate their opponents.

"Under normal circumstances, these teams shouldn’t worry us, but football has changed, so we have to take it very seriously," he warned.

Ghana will host Chad on March 21 at 19:00 GMT before travelling to Morocco for their clash against Madagascar on March 24.

The Black Stars will be aiming for maximum points to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.