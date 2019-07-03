CK Akonnor confirms Kotoko exit, Zachariassen set to take over

Head Coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed he is no longer with the club.

Reports in the local media had hinted that the coach had been sacked with management of the club already in talks with AshantiGold gaffer Zachariassen as his replacement.

“Yes its true ,am no more the coach of Kotoko,i have been asked to step aside but to take over as technical director,i can't comment, Akonnor confirmed to Oyerepa FM on his exit.

He revealed that he was told in a meeting to take charge of the technical director role which Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm that he has declined thus his decision to relinquish his post.

Akonnor guided Asante Kotoko to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

He also won his first major trophy after guiding the Porcupine Warriors l to beat Karela United in the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition tier-1 final to grab a ticket to the CAF Champions League.