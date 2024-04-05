CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars coach bemoans negativity surrounding Black Stars amidst struggles

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah (CK) Akonnor has voiced his concerns over the prevalent negativity surrounding the Ghanaian national football team in light of their recent poor performances.

The team's failure to progress beyond the group stage in their last three major tournaments, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has sparked dissatisfaction among fans, leading to calls for improvement and even demonstrations.

In response to the team's disappointing campaign, the Ghana Football Association took decisive action by dismissing coach Chris Hughton and appointing former interim manager Otto Addo to lead the team. However, despite these changes, Akonnor acknowledges that revitalising the team will not happen overnight.

"I hope things improve quickly because there is too much negativity on the team," Akonnor expressed in an interview with Akoma FM. "The only way to change people's minds is for us to be successful and win convincingly. We need to start strong, win matches, and play an appealing game."

Emphasizing the importance of patience and positivity, Akonnor highlighted the need for a comprehensive overhaul to elevate the team's performance standards. "The team is in a bad state right now, so we need to start over," he explained. "As a country, we should be patient while the coach has time to impart his knowledge on the team and excel."

With the appointment of Otto Addo and a renewed focus on improvement, Akonnor remains optimistic about the team's future. "A coach has been assigned for a couple of years," he noted. "We should support him and allow him the time to implement his plans effectively."

As the Black Stars strive to regain their winning form and restore faith among fans, Akonnor's message of positivity and patience serves as a guiding principle in navigating the team through its current challenges toward a brighter future.