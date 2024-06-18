CK Akonnor optimistic about Black Stars' future under Otto Addo

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has expressed his confidence in the future of Ghana's national football team under current coach Otto Addo.

The four-time African champions have recently bolstered their World Cup hopes with back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Despite some evident defensive concerns within the team, Akonnor believes that Coach Otto Addo, who has acknowledged these issues, will work towards building a stronger and more cohesive squad.

Akonnor emphasised the importance of appreciating the recent victories and the progress being made under Addo's leadership.

In an interview with Channel One Sports, Akonnor highlighted the significance of the wins over Mali and CAR.

"I saw the match against Mali and the way we played was solid. The second match, our team scored four goals, so we needed to appreciate it. There are things the coach said we need to improve in that game. I understand that, and I think the future is very hopeful," he stated.

Akonnor also shared insights into his current activities, revealing that he is still actively involved in coaching and expanding his knowledge in the football industry. "What is important is that I’m learning in the football circle. I’m happy with what I’ve acquired for myself. As a coach, I’m now learning a bit of a technical directorate job," he added.

Otto Addo's recent successes have restored hope among Ghanaians for a fifth World Cup appearance, and with continuous improvement, the Black Stars aim to solidify their position as one of Africa's football powerhouses.

Akonnor's endorsement of Addo's efforts provides a positive outlook for the team's future as they continue to strive for excellence on the international stage.

Akonnor last coached Ghana in 2021 before being replaced due to a series of uninspiring results, leading to the reappointment of Milovan Rajevac. Now, with Otto Addo at the helm, the Black Stars are poised to achieve greater heights.