CK Akonnor set to take over from Ibrahim Tanko as Black Stars assistant coach

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is set to take over from Ibrahim Tanko as Black Stars assistant coach, according to local media reports.

Akonnor is reportedly expected to receive an official contract before Black Stars start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign next month.

The move is to allow Ibrahim Tanko focus on his role as head coach of the Black Meteors as he prepares the team for the U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

If everything goes through, Akonnor will be on the bench when Ghana play South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Akonnor was recently shortlisted for the Guinea national team job only to miss out narrowly.

This is after he parted ways with Asante Kotoko few weeks after winning NC Special Cup tier I trophy.