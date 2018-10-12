CK Akunnor faces difficult challenge in first game in charge of Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akunor will mark his first game as head trainer of the club in a friendly against the senior national team of Ghana.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play the Black Stars in a friendly on Friday evening after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled.

Akunor's first assignment in Kumasi is expected to give him a better look into a team he inherited from former Ghana U-17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The 44 year old will use the game to also asses the strengths and weakness of the team to spot where he needs to revamp in the team.

Meanwhile, coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to field the fringe players in the Black Stars team with hopes of finding good replacements for his main team.

C.K Akunor signed a three year deal with the record Ghanaian champions last week and at his unveiling he promised a new brand of football called the "Agroball."

Having trained with the club for two weeks, the team will relish the opportunity of proving their worth against the Black Stars.

The ex-Ashantigold coach has been tasked to win a continental championship in his three years at the club and the journey to his career with the reds begin with a tough test against the Black Stars.