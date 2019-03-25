Claims of a rift between between Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan banished with hearty chat between duo

Asamoah Gyan was involved in a hearty chat with deputy Andre Ayew after Ghana's 1-0 win over Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

This to some extent put to an end reports that the two are at loggerheads because of the armband.

Gyan, who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, was not invited for the qualifier but showed up at the stadium to lend his support to the team.

In his absence, Ayew captained the team to victory which secured top spot in Group F.

The duo are expected to named in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations if fit.