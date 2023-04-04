Claims of Felix Afena-Gyan's readiness to play for Black Stars denied

Claims that Cremonese attacker Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is ready to play for the Black Stars have been denied by sources close to the player.

The denial comes on the back of an interview granted by his uncle, Abrefa Gyan, to the media expressing the player's readiness to play for the national team.

According to sources, Afena-Gyan has not had any discussion with his uncle concerning a call-up to the Black Stars. The player has been in the news for the past week after his inability to join the National U23 team for two games against Algeria.

The news of his uncle's interview had raised hopes among fans of the Black Stars who have been clamouring for the inclusion of the 20-year-old in the team. However, it appears that those hopes have been dashed for now.

Afena-Gyan has been a promising talent, impressing many with his performances on the pitch. However, the forward was left disappointed after being excluded from the World Cup squad, despite playing a key role. As a result, Afena-Gyan intends to focus on his club career and recently turned down a call-up from the U-23 team.

It remains to be seen whether Afena-Gyan will eventually get a call-up to the Black Stars or the U-23 team in the future. For now, fans will have to wait and see how his career progresses at Cremonese.