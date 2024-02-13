Clairefontaine hosts Black Princesses' first training session in France

Black Princesses, Ghana's women's national football team, held their first training session in Paris on Monday, February 12, as part of a seven-day training tour in France.

The team arrived in France on Sunday, February 11, and will train at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine under the guidance of head coach Yussif Basigi, with assistance from coaches from the France Football Federation.

The training tour is part of a partnership agreement between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), known as "Ghana Olympique-GO!"

This initiative, led by the French Embassy in Accra, aims to professionalize women's football in Ghana and provide opportunities for over 20 players, coaches, and referees to develop their skills.

The team will also play several high-profile friendly games in Paris before returning home for the African Games in March.