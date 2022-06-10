Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu debuts for Ghana in Japan defeat

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu on Friday played his first match for Ghana's senior national team, Black Stars.

Seidu was handed his debut and lasted the entire duration of the Kirin Cup semi-final clash against Japan in Kobe.

Unfortunately, it was a debut to forget as Japan thrashed Ghana 4-0.

Black Stars went into the game missing several starters due to ailment and personal issues as coach Otto Addo fielded a weaker side against the Blue Samurai.

Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on 29 minutes following an intricate passing move by the Asians.

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew levelled in the 44th after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan reclaim the lead before the break.

Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two-goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.

Ghana will face Chile in the third-place playoff after the South Americans were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia earlier in the day.

Seidu will hope to be involved in the match on Tuesday.