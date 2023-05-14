GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu grateful to teammates after crucial win over Olympic Lyon

Published on: 14 May 2023
Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu grateful to teammates after crucial win over Olympic Lyon

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has commended his teammates on their Ligue 1 victory over Olympic Lyon on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender played the entire game as his team rallied from behind to win convincingly at Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Grejohn Kyei's brace drove the host to a 2-1 victory after falling down in the 22nd minute to Alexander Lacazette's strike in the first half at the Stade  Gabriel Montpied.

Kyei scored twice in the 25th and 65th minutes to keep Clermont Foot's unbeaten run, extending their streak of no losses to seven games.

“+3 well done guys and thanks to the supporters” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/AliduSeidu15/status/1657803023660228611?s=20

 

The 25-year-old has featured 25 times in the French Ligue 1 this season for Clermont Foot.

Clermont Foot are now eighth on the table with 53 points after 35 matches.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more