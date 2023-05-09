Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu urges Ghanaians to watch GPL matches

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has urged Ghanaians to watch and support the Ghana Premier League.

As the league approaches its end, the Ghana Football Association have intensified their efforts to get fans to troop into stadia during matchdays and the Black Stars' defender has added his voice to the campaign.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media accounts, the Black Stars right-back backed the domestic top flight and urged Ghanaians to support it.

“Hello guys, this is Alidu Seidu, Clermont Foot and Ghana national team player. Ghana Premier League, let’s support our own and let bring back the love”

Seidu's support for the Ghana Premier League is considered as a boost for the domestic competition, which has found it difficult to garner considerable attention in recent years.

The defender has played 24 times for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1.

The right-back was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He appeared twice in the tournament for the team

Seidu missed Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola in March owing to injury.