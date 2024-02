 Clermont Foot to earn €50,000 from Ivory Coast FA following AFCON triumph

The Ivory Coast Football Federation has honoured a contractual agreement with Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot, paying €50,000 following the Ivorian national team's triumph at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Elephants secured the trophy after coming from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the finals on February 11.

The sum was part of a unique set of clauses in Emerse Faé's contract, which specified payments based on certain conditions.

Emerse Faé, former FC Nantes midfielder, had been serving as the coach of Clermont's reserve team until June 2022, with a contract set to expire in 2024. At that time, the Ivorian Football Federation sought Faé's services, offering him a role as an assistant coach for the national team. Clermont agreed to release Faé, outlining specific conditions in the arrangement.

The conditions included organizing a friendly match to be hosted by Clermont before June 2024. Moreover, Clermont established a payment clause, entitling them to €25,000 in the event of Ivory Coast's victory at the AFCON, and an additional €25,000 if Faé were to be appointed as the coach of the Ivorian national team.

With Ivory Coast securing the AFCON title and Faé assuming the role of head coach during the tournament, Clermont Foot is set to receive the agreed-upon sum of €50,000 as part of this unique contractual arrangement.