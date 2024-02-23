 Clermont Foot to earn €50,000 from Ivory Coast FA following AFCON triumph

The Ivory Coast Football Federation has honoured a contractual agreement with Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot, paying â‚¬50,000 following the Ivorian national team's triumph at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Elephants secured the trophy after coming from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the finals on February 11.

The sum was part of a unique set of clauses in Emerse FaÃ©'s contract, which specified payments based on certain conditions.

Emerse FaÃ©, former FC Nantes midfielder, had been serving as the coach of Clermont's reserve team until June 2022, with a contract set to expire in 2024. At that time, the Ivorian Football Federation sought FaÃ©'s services, offering him a role as an assistant coach for the national team. Clermont agreed to release FaÃ©, outlining specific conditions in the arrangement.

The conditions included organizing a friendly match to be hosted by Clermont before June 2024. Moreover, Clermont established a payment clause, entitling them to â‚¬25,000 in the event of Ivory Coast's victory at the AFCON, and an additional â‚¬25,000 if FaÃ© were to be appointed as the coach of the Ivorian national team.

With Ivory Coast securing the AFCON title and FaÃ© assuming the role of head coach during the tournament, Clermont Foot is set to receive the agreed-upon sum of â‚¬50,000 as part of this unique contractual arrangement.