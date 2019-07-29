Cletus Nombil's move to Scottish side Hearts on verge of collapse after work permit application is rejected

Scottish side Heart of Midlothian have failed in their bid to obtain an 'exceptional talent visa' for Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil.

His work-permit application was rejected.

A four-man panel voted 2-2 on Nombil acquiring a visa to work in the country when a majority is needed for the application to be a success.

Government rules state that non-EU players must have played in 75 per cent of their country’s international matches during the previous two years to qualify to work in the UK.

This does not apply to Nombil, who has never played at international level.

The Dreams FC player impressed during a week-long trial at Riccarton in March this year and was invited back for pre-season training.

The teen impressed the Jambos in training this summer and they attempted to sign him up.