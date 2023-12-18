Clifford Aboagye defends Udinese move despite challenges post 2013 U-20 World Cup success with Black Satellites

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye, stands firm in his decision to join Udinese despite facing challenges during his time with the Italian Serie A club, following a stellar performance in the 2013 U-20 World Cup.

Aboagye, who garnered attention with an impressive showing in the 2013 U-20 World Cup, where he earned the Bronze Ball, had committed to Udinese before the tournament, limiting his options afterward.

Speaking on Linus Siaw Nartey’s YouTube channel, Aboagye clarified, “A lot of people didn’t know; I had signed for Udinese before the U20 World Cup, so I didn’t have any choice. After the World Cup, a lot of clubs came after me, but since I signed for Udinese at a tender age, I needed to join them and see what’s next.”

Despite facing challenges adapting to Italian football, Aboagye expressed no regrets, stating, “The Italian football wasn’t my type of game, so I went to Udinese, and they looked at the best option for me, and they said the Spanish football would be good for me.

"Who wouldn’t sign for Udinese at a very young age? So I had that opportunity and had to take it. I wouldn’t say I regret or made a bad decision joining Udinese; it’s part of the process.”

Since departing Udinese, Aboagye has embarked on a diverse career journey, featuring spells in Spain and Mexico. He has donned the jerseys of clubs like Granada, Atlas, Querétaro, Tijuana, and Puebla, showcasing his resilience and adaptability in different football landscapes.