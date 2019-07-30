Clifford Aboagye excited over Gallos de Queretaro switch

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye is delighted to have joined Mexican side Gallos de Queretaro.

The diminutive enforcer joined the Blue and Blacks on a season-long loan from fellow Liga MX outfit Atlas FC.

The 24-year-old quickly made his debut in their 2-0 away win over Toluca in the league’s opener where he played a little over the hour mark.

Aboagye expressed his excitement over the switch and thanked their fans for the warm reception.

“It’s been a great pleasure since joining this club and also getting a win on my debut is a plus for me and I can’t hide that, I’m happy for that.”

The dynamic little magician feels the club’s fans gave him a tremendous welcome and has helped him to feel at home already.

“They (the fans) are amazing, they have been great and welcoming since i joined and want to thank them for their support.”

Realistically, the midfielder believes it will be a tough campaign for his side yet he’s very hopefully they will put up a fight throughout the season.

“Well, I know we have a very competitive team to fight in this difficult league, we will be here to fight among the top dogs to qualify for the playoffs.”

Personally, Clifford Aboagye has target for himself insisting this season could be a bait for greater heights.

“I know it’s going to be a great season and a stepping stone for me to get to one of greatest potentials.”

Enjoying his fourth year in the country, Clifford Aboagye is gradually establishing himself as a household name in the Mexican Liga MX.

Aboagye won the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bronze Ball.

He joined Atlas FC on loan from Granada FC before later signing a permanent deal a year after.