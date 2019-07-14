Clifford Aboagye swaps Atlas FC for Queretaro FC

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has joined Queretaro FC on loan from Atlas FC ahead of the up season in the Mexican top-flight.

The former Ghana U20 superstar spend the whole of the 2019/2020 season with the Queretaro City based outfit.

The 24-year-old who has gained a lot of experience in the Mexican top tier football league is expected to help Queretaro FC improve on their position in the Mexico championship from last season.

After being awarded with the Bronze Ball at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2013, Aboagye moved from Inter Allies FC to Italian side Udinese Calcio.

He later joined Spanish side Granada FC in the 2013/2014 season after spending only a season in Italy.

Aboagye was then loaned to Atlas FC after two seasons with Granada FC.

Having had an impressive spell in his first season, his move to Mexico was made permanent in 2017/2018 campaign.