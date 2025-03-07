Club administrators lobby referees with bribes - New Edubiase owner Abdul Salam Yakubu

The owner and bankroller of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has urged fellow club administrators to desist from lobbying referees with bribes for the interest of the game.

The Ghanaian topflight and lower divisions in recent times have witnessed poor officiating.

However, Salam Yakubu, speaking in an interview, accused club administrators of lobbying referees with bribes to win games to maintain their status.

"Club administrators bribe referees, and that is the problem of Ghana football," he told Asempa FM.

"We are always trying to lobby referees to win our home games, and it's because the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not taking good care of the referees, but I believe that we, the club administrators, must stop lobbying referees for the interest of the game.

"We do that and sometimes even forget the main actors, who are the players," he added.

Meanwhile, after five weeks of no Premier League football due to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, the Ghanaian topflight resumes this weekend at various venues.