Belgian giants Club Brugge are ready to outbid German side Fortuna Düsseldorf in signing winger Nana Ampomah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Blue-Blacks are ready to make an ultimate bid of euros to land the services of the Waasland-Beveren star.

Ampomah is reported to be favouring a move to Club Brugge where he would reunite with former coach Philippe Clement.

The 23-year-old wideman had a superb season last term scoring 8 goals in 30 appearances.