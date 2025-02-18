Club Friendly: Heart of Lions overcome Hearts of Oak with a 2-1 win

Heart of Lions put up a good display on Tuesday afternoon, beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the end of a friendly match at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

The two clubs engaged in the friendly match today as part of efforts by both managers to keep their teams in the best shape amid the suspension of the 2024/25 league campaign.

The league has been on suspension for weeks after Francis Frimpong, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko was stabbed to death during the Week 19 clash against Nsoatreman FC in Nsoatre.

To stay in shape, Hearts of Oak and Heart of Lions engaged in today’s friendly exercise with both coaches giving fringe players the chance to show what they can offer.

The friendly produced three goals, all in the second half after neither side managed to equalise in the first half.

Both clubs are expected to schedule different friendly matches with other teams as they await the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.