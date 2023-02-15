Club legend Dan Quaye blames Hearts of Oak for poor management of players 

Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has criticized the management of Hearts of Oak for the poor management of certain important and experienced players.

Mohammed Alhassan, the latest to be released by the Phobians has joined rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.

The former WAFA defender spent four seasons with Hearts of Oak winning a Ghana Premier League title and two MTN FA Cup trophies.

In an interview on Happy FM, Dan Quaye, questioned the decision by Hearts of Oak to release certain players like Mo. Alhassan and Manaf Umar who currently play for RTU.

“Look at the way they treated Manaf at RTU, it’s just sad with the way they let go of certain key players.

“What I don’t understand is that, why would Hearts let a good player like Mohammed Alhassan and go for a player in the second or first division player who you would now need to nature?

“Mohammed Alhassan is an experienced player and sometimes the young ones need to learn from such players,” he said.