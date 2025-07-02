Club Licensing Board announces application schedule for 2025/26 football season

The Club Licensing Board has released the full timetable for the 2025/26 domestic season’s licensing process, following the official opening of applications on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

All clubs are required to submit their stadium details and Club Licensing contracts by Monday, July 7. This will be followed by the publication of match venues and reminders to clubs on key recommendations and compliance requirements.

Inspection of match venues and training facilities for Ghana Premier League clubs is scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

Premier League and Access Bank Division One League clubs must complete their submissions via the online platform by Friday, July 25, 2025. This includes documentation on infrastructure, legal, administrative, financial, and sporting criteria as required under the licensing regulations.

For clubs in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, the deadline for submission of match venues, training grounds, and all relevant supporting documents is Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The Club Licensing process is a mandatory requirement designed to ensure that clubs meet minimum standards for participation in Ghana’s top-tier football competitions.