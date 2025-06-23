'Club officials know every hooligan' – Eric Alagidede blames administrators for rising violence

Former Nsoatreman FC General Manager, Eric Alagidede, has alleged that football club executives across Ghana are well aware of the individuals who engage in hooliganism at their venues but consistently turn a blind eye.

He argues that administrators must take partial responsibility for the rise in violence that has plagued domestic football.

Alagidede, speaking on Joy FM, pointed fingers at club leaders, insisting many know the identities of their habitual troublemakers yet fail to take decisive action.

“There is no football administrator who does not know the troublemakers at their venues and I say this on authority,” he said.

The 2024/25 Ghana football season was marred by several violent incidents, including the tragic death of a fan during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

That incident prompted Nsoatreman’s withdrawal from competition. Elsewhere, a match involving Holy Stars and Nations FC was abandoned, disrupting the Ghana Premier League title race.

“They know the people who create problems for visiting teams and the fans who come to watch the game at their venues,” Alagidede added, stressing that real reform will only happen when leadership enforces accountability.

He further called on club officials to support disciplinary measures against perpetrators, warning that efforts to clean up the game will fail unless the laws are allowed to function.