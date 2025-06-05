Club owners seem not to be up to the task - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has criticized club administrators, stating that some "seem not to be up to the task beyond just owning the clubs."

Adams' comments follow recent acts of hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League.

Adams described some club owners as "clueless" about the game, emphasizing the need for proper education.

"Some management clearly seem not to understand, they are so clueless about what football is all about," he said.

The criticism comes after Week 33 matches were marred by violence, including the abandoned fixture between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC.

Nations FC alleged that its chairman and president were assaulted during the incident.

The Ghana Football Association has acknowledged the incidents and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Adams' comments highlight the need for greater accountability and understanding among club administrators.