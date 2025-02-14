Club owners sometimes contribute to hooliganism – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

In an interview with Metro TV, Ghana's Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, addressed the issue of hooliganism in football and the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) efforts to enhance safety measures.

He emphasized the role club owners play in this problem, stating, "What I observe was in our situation also the club owners themselves sometimes contribute to some of these hooliganism so the club owners we will not leave them out."

Minister Adams highlighted the importance of involving club owners in training and engagement initiatives, noting that their actions can significantly impact the sport. He also criticized the GFA for not strictly enforcing their own regulations, saying, "What I observe is the FA itself going low on their own regulations that governs the Premier League clubs and the standards that they have set in their rules protocols."

He suggested that empathy might have influenced the GFA's leniency, possibly due to some FA members also being club owners.

Despite having robust protocols on paper, Minister Adams believes these were not fully implemented, underscoring the need for stricter adherence to established rules to effectively combat hooliganism in Ghana football.