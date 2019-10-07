Club versus Country row looms as European clubs unlikely to release Ghana stars for 2019 U23 Afcon finals

Ghana could be faced with country versus club row ahead of the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in November.

Several European clubs are believed to be reluctant to release their players for the tournament which takes place between November 8 -22, 2019 in Egypt.

The clubs are not bound to release the players since the tournament falls outside the FIFA calendar.

The situation means, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko may have to prepare for the tournament without some of his trusted charges who secure qualification to the African championship.

The West African giants may struggled to get hold of captain Yaw Yeboah, defenders Gideon Mensah, Nicholas Opoku as well as midfiedlers Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil.

The likes of Dauda Mohammed, Bernard Tekpetey, Zakaria Fuseni, Joel Fameyeh, Isaac Twum and others may not be allowed by their respective clubs to travel for the African tournament.

Set to play at Afcon for a historic first time since its inception in 2011, the West Africans are also looking to secure tickets for the Olympics for the first time since their last appearance at the 2004 edition in Athens, Greece.