Club World Cup to be expanded to 32 teams in 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that 32 teams will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The competition which involves confederation champions will be expanded to include top performing clubs from the various continents.

The format will be similar to the just ended World Cup in Qatar.

"This 11 billion figure is without the club World Cup (in 2025). At the end of the four years we will make even more revenues," Infantino told a news conference.

Meanwhile, FIFPro have reacted negatively to the news of the expansion, claiming there will be pressure on the players.

"FIFPRO took note with surprise of today’s decisions by the Fifa Council concerning the international match calendars for men’s and women’s football that could have serious consequences for and aggravate pressure on the welfare and employment of players," it said in a statement.

"Despite an understanding FIFPRO reached with Fifa last week that a joint negotiation of the international match calendar would take place before the Fifa Congress in March 2023, these decisions were taken unilaterally without seriously consulting, let alone agreeing, with the players."

Meanwhile, the next edition will be hosted by Morocco with Real Madrid representing Europe, while Wydad AC will hold the forth for Africa.

The 2023 edition will start on February 1 and end on February 14.