Clubs eagerly waiting for Ghana Premier League to resume - Bibiani GoldStars CEO

Published on: 20 February 2025
The Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, Akwasi Adu, has claimed that all Ghana Premier League clubs are eager to see the return of the Ghana Premier League.

Following the death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, the league was put on hold to address security lapses before it resumes.

Pooley lost his life after being stabbed during a game between his club Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman back on February 2, 2025.

Despite the league being on hold, Adu said that clubs have been proactive in maintaining various operational aspects, including player training and financial support, eagerly waiting for the league to return.

"Oh yes, I think all the Premier League clubs, along with our competitors, are eagerly awaiting the league’s resumption," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

"That’s why we’ve kept our players in camps, ensured they are fed, paid their salaries, and invested in their training. We are all set for the league to resume."

