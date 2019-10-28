Clubs queue to sign Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar

Columbus Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko have revealed clubs have inquired about the availability of defender Lalas Abubakar.

The Ghanaian centre-back spent last season on loan at MLS side Colorado Rapids where he impressed hugely.

Abubakar was loaned out in May and made 22 appearances for Rapids during the regular season.

If the Crew decide to move him, it would open a spot at center back ahead of the 2020 campaign.

''We want to make sure that we’re making a decision that’s best for our club,'' Bezbatchenko said.

''But we’re obviously going to speak to Lalas and see what he wants to do as well.''