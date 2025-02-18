Clubs should be banned from using their home grounds if they can't maintain pitches - J.Y Appiah

Former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Joseph Yaw (J.Y.) Appiah, is calling on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ban clubs from using their home venues if they cannot maintain their pitches.

Despite the installation of boreholes intended to aid in pitch upkeep, many stadiums remain in poor condition, prompting Appiah’s concerns.

He believes clubs should face home bans if they fail to maintain their pitches.

Appiah emphasized that clubs must be held responsible for the upkeep of their facilities, especially when resources have been provided.

“Look at the pitches we play on. I even understand we constructed boreholes for some of the clubs, but look at the pitches. Has the money been put to good use? Where are the boreholes? Are they working? Who needs to ensure that they work?” he asked in an interview with Joy Sports.

“Do you fix a borehole and leave it there? Don’t you ensure that it is put to the use for which it was constructed? Why did you construct the borehole? Is it not for the maintenance of the pitches?

“When you see that the pitch is not in good shape, have you questioned the one you gave it to? You must question them and let them understand that due to the bad nature of their pitches, you’re not playing hereâ€”go to another venue with a better pitch.”