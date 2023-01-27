Clubs to observe a minute applause for late former GFA boss Alhaji Jawula before GPL games

All clubs in the country will observe a minute of applause in celebration of the late former Ghana Football Association President Alhaji MND Jawula.
Alhaji Jawula passed on last week in Nashville, USA after a short illness.
Before all Premier League games this weekend, the clubs are expected to give a round of applause to Alhaji Jawula.
A statement on the FA's website reads:
The Ghana Football Association kindly requested all members and stakeholders to observe a One Minute Celebration of Applauds in honour of our departed GFA former President, Alhaji MND Jawula in the under listed matches:
- All BetPawa Premier matchday 14 games to be played this weekend.
- All Access Bank Division One League matchday 12 games to be played this weekend.
- All Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matchday 8 games to be played this weekend.
- All Regional Football Association 2nd Division League, 3rd Division League, Women’s Division One League & Juvenile (U13, U15 & U17) League matches to be played this weekend.
All stakeholders are to accept for strict compliance.
May the soul of our departed former President rest in perfect peace.