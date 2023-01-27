Clubs to observe a minute applause for late former GFA boss Alhaji Jawula before GPL games

All clubs in the country will observe a minute of applause in celebration of the late former Ghana Football Association President Alhaji MND Jawula.

Alhaji Jawula passed on last week in Nashville, USA after a short illness.

Before all Premier League games this weekend, the clubs are expected to give a round of applause to Alhaji Jawula.

A statement on the FA's website reads:

The Ghana Football Association kindly requested all members and stakeholders to observe a One Minute Celebration of Applauds in honour of our departed GFA former President, Alhaji MND Jawula in the under listed matches:

All BetPawa Premier matchday 14 games to be played this weekend.

All Access Bank Division One League matchday 12 games to be played this weekend.

All Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matchday 8 games to be played this weekend.

All Regional Football Association 2nd Division League, 3rd Division League, Women’s Division One League & Juvenile (U13, U15 & U17) League matches to be played this weekend.

All stakeholders are to accept for strict compliance.

May the soul of our departed former President rest in perfect peace.