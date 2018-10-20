Clubs will benefit from Africa no show - Kudjoe Fianoo

Clubs will benefit from the decision of not playing in Africa next year, according to the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo.

Ghana will have no representative in the 2018/2019 CAF continental club football – Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting between the Normalization Committee and the club owners; the premier league and the Division One League clubs at the Swiss Spirit Hotel formerly Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 19.

The decision was settled via consensus following stream of bants.

Some owners in the minority suggested that clubs with a strong financial muscle should represent the country in Africa but the majority were of the opinion that clubs partaking in Africa shouldn’t be the priority for now but the main thing is to get the local league back.

"It is better we stay out of Africa, prepare very well and take Africa by storm," Fianoo told Oyerepa FM.

"We should not just go and be part of the competition, come back home and count our loses."

Football was brought to a halt in the country following the fallout of Ghanaian undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary on June 6.

Medeama Sporting Club who were leading the log sheet showed interest in the CAF Champions League whereas AshantiGold was also eyeing the Confederation cup slot but Normalization Committee maintains no team will participate in the competition.