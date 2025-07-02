Clubs won't pay Mohammed Kudus' release clause, but a deal is likely - Mick Brown

Chelsea are among clubs reportedly interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, with Mick Brown, former Manchester United chief scout, hinting that a deal is likely despite clubs being unwilling to pay his £80 million release clause.

Brown believes West Ham United will be open to negotiations, and a lower fee might be accepted.

Kudus has attracted attention from several top clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea has already agreed deals for JoÃ£o Pedro and Jamie Gittens, and Kudus is reportedly on their radar.

Tottenham has prioritized signing the Ghanaian attacking midfielder, and talks are ongoing.

Despite reports about his future, Kudus remains tight-lipped about his next move while on holiday in Ghana.

Brown expressed concerns about Kudus' consistency, but believes top clubs think they can get the best out of him.