World news broadcaster CNN has been ridiculed after announcing the death of legend Pele using the photo of the wrong man.

Instead of using the Brazil legend's face, they used a photograph of three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele from Ghana.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento is the real name of the Brazilian. He got Pele from mispronouncing the name of Vasco da Gama goalkeeper Bile in school. The nickname was meant to mock him for it, but the more he protested, the more the nickname stuck.

The Ghanaian was given the nickname Pele due to his ability in football, which evoked comparisons to the Brazilian.

World Pele was selected as Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000. Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, taking home the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

In recent years, he had experienced kidney and prostate issues.

In September 2021, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo performed surgery to remove a colon tumour that had been found during routine tests. In the final days of November 2022, he was readmitted to the hospital.

The hospital confirmed that Pele died "due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition".

Pele's Twitter account posted: "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever."

The Brazilian Football Confederation said: "Pele was much more than the greatest sportsperson of all time.

"Our king of football was the greatest exponent of a victorious Brazil, who was never afraid when faced with difficulty. He promised his father a World Cup and he presented us with three.

"The King gave us a new Brazil and we are so thankful for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."